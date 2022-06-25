Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Holdings Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 429,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of TDF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.