Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,688 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $26.07 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

