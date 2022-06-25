Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,649,967 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
