The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $995.56

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 995.56 ($12.19) and traded as low as GBX 950.14 ($11.64). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($11.88), with a volume of 29,075 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £418.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 995.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,035.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($894.89).

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.