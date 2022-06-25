The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.06. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 217,202 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
