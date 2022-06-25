The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.06. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 217,202 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 119.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

