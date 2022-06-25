The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.07.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 227.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.03. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.