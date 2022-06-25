The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.09

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $3.96. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 17,071 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.43%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
