The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $624,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.