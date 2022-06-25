The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71. The company has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

