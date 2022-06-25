The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 76.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

