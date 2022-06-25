The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

