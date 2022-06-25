The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $433.69

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 411.08 ($5.04). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.22), with a volume of 8,460 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £221.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

