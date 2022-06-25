The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $33.36 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $504.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.