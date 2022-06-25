The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 313,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

