The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,908,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

