The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

