The Sage Group plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sage Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for The Sage Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.88) to GBX 880 ($10.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.26) to GBX 733 ($8.98) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.00) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

