The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.