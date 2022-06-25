The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

