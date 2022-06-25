The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

