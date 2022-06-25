The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.