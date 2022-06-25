The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

