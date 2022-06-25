The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

