TheStreet Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SUPV opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.62 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

