Tiaa Fsb Acquires 53,487 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

