Tiaa Fsb Acquires 76,120 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

