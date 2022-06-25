Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ASML by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 92.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $515.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.85 and a 200-day moving average of $638.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $461.85 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

