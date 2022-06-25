Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,000. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $45.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

