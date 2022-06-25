Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 25,932 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.