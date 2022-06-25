Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 36,173 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after acquiring an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

