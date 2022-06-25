Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

