Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

