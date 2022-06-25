Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

