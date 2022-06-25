Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

