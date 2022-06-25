Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

