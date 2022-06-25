Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1,299.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

