Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.