Tiaa Fsb Has $10.28 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 476.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

