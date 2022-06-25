Tiaa Fsb Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

