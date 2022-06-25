Tiaa Fsb Has $3.22 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.