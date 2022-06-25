Tiaa Fsb Has $3.39 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.44.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

