Tiaa Fsb Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 322,706 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,848,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $29.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.