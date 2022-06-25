Tiaa Fsb Has $3.76 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 120,176 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.