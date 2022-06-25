Tiaa Fsb Has $3.93 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

