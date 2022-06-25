Tiaa Fsb Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,278 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $172,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,273. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.