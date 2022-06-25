Tiaa Fsb Has $4.90 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,648 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.