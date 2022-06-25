Tiaa Fsb Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 160,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

SLYG opened at $72.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

