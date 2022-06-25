Tiaa Fsb Has $9.77 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

