Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.