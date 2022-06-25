Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.33 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

